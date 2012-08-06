The largest comedy event in the state, the seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival at the Next Act Theatre building offers nine days of stand-up, improvisation and sketch comedy from dozens of American and Canadian performers. Friday's lineup will include Chicago sketch group The Nerdologues, who shamelessly dress up as '90s video game characters and tell awkward tales meshing their own lives with comic books, and quirky improv duo Tape Deck Grade. The festival will also include video sketches, guest speakers, giveaways, food and drinks. There will be stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy workshops today and tomorrow, and Aug. 11.