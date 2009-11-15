The Milwaukee Comic Book Convention

While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional comic book shows. Seeing the hall of a bowling alley or a hotel ballroom packed with gray boxes of comics, toys and other memorabilia with eager bargain hunters searching for rare gems is certainly an experience, and rather thrilling if you’ve ever contracted the comic collecting bug. These kinds of shows are as much about meeting people as they are collecting, and celebrating the shared enthusiasm for the characters and story lines that make comics so fascinating in the first place. Admission to today’s convention is free, so you’ll have a little extra cash for back issues.