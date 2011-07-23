The Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival features music and samplings of rare Wisconsin beers, including its signature draw: the firkins, cask-conditioned barrels of small-batch beer that are naturally carbonated while they're in the cask, so they have a very different flavor from most modern beers. Tickets to the Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival are $40 and include unlimited samples of more than 80 craft beers. Beer historian Leonard Jurgensen will speak about Milwaukee's brewing roots, and there will be a large collection of beer memorabilia on display.