Our Milwaukee For Haiti

Tragedy often brings out the best in this country, and that’s been especially true in the wake of the earthquake that ripped through Haiti earlier this month. America has led the world in providing aid to Haiti, and Milwaukee has done its part, hosting innumerable benefits big and small following the disaster. This one is sponsored by the independent-business organization Our Milwaukee, which today will host a silent auction for items from over 50 local businesses and restaurants. In addition to Lakefront beer, there will be food and music throughout the day, including reggae from Chalice in the Palace and Dub District, and Haitian drumming from percussionist Cecilio Negron Jr.