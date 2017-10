Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other icons, while Zeidler Union Square will host brightly lit, animated light scenes and a giant Santa sculpture. The trees of Cathedral Square Park, meanwhile, will be decorated with ornaments handmade by students from area schools.