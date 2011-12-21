Milwaukee Holiday Lights

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and more than 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into an animated circus with clowns, horses and elephants, while Zeidler Union Square honors the sweeter side of the holidays with candy canes, lollipops and dancing gingerbread cookies. The trees of Cathedral Square Park, meanwhile, are decorated with ornaments handmade by students from area schools. Cathedral Square Park also hosts the grand attraction: a 50-foot-tree decked out in colorful LED lights.