Milwaukee Holiday Lights

Tonight @ Downtown Milwaukee

by

For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisconsin Avenue. The centerpiece of the display is in Cathedral Square Park, where a 50-foot tree is illuminated by energy-efficient LED lights and adorned with handmade ornaments from 50 Milwaukee schools. Pere Marquette Park, meanwhile, is themed around Santa’s workshop while Zeidler Union Square is featuring a nautical-themed holiday display.