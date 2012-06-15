Milwaukee IndyFest

With a track ideal for IndyCars, the Milwaukee Mile has been hosting car races for nearly 110 years. Legendary drivers such as Barney Oldfield, A.J. Foyt and Juan Montoya have had victories at the Milwaukee Mile, the state's largest IndyCar racea 225-lap marathon. The two-day event will include breakfast, driver autograph and Q&A sessions, live music from Smash Mouth, and a battle of the bands. Grandstand seats will be free Friday during practice and qualifying for the IZOD IndyCar Series and Firestone Indy Lights Series, as well as during a 100-lap race for the latter. (Also Saturday, June 16.)