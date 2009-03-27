Milwaukee Iron vs. Iowa Barnstormers

Choked by debt, expenses and mediocre attendance, the country’s Arena Football League cancelled its 2009 season, but minor-league arena football lives on through the AF2 league, bringing a new football team to Milwaukee this season, the Milwaukee Iron. They’re joining a city that already has an indoor football team, the Milwaukee Bonecrushers. If nothing else, though, early signs point the Iron being a much better team than the Bonecrushers, who last season lost all but one of their games. Tonight the Iron kick off their season with a game against the Iowa Barnstormers.