There’s probably a great book to be written about the rocky history of arena football in Milwaukee. The troubled Milwaukee Bonecrushers are reportedly having trouble paying their bills, and undeniably having trouble winning games; they’re 2-6 this season. In the af2 league of arena football, meanwhile, the Milwaukee Iron seem to have better luck filling seats, but similar struggles winning games. They’re 2-5 in their debut season, hoping for an upset win over the red-hot Tulsa Talons.