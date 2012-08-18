Chicano rock trio Los Lonely Boys, Milwaukee roots-rock veterans The BoDeans, New Orleans rock outfit Cowboy Mouth and the Billy Joel cover group The 52nd Street Band will each headline a night at this year's Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a la Carte. While listening to these and other local and national bands at six stages, attendees can enjoy food from more than 25 restaurants, including Café Hollander, Trinity Three Irish Pubs, Café El Sol, Saz's, Sabor and, curiously, Applebee's. Adult attendees can also sample wine at the Giraffe Village Wine Tent while the kids paint, make hats and participate in other arts and crafts at a children's activity area. (Through Sunday, Aug. 19.)