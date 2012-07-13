UWM's Milwaukee Laptop Orchestra, MiLO for short, is celebrating its fifth year of eccentric experimental music. The group creatively fuses the wilder and unexpected noises from horns, electric guitars, vocals, effects pedals, iPads and, of course, laptops. The orchestra's primarily improvised tracks have included such unlikely groupings as a hiccupping saxophone, alien-invasion-worthy beeps, female beat-boxing and opera, all doused in static. Currently consisting of nine music and technology lovers, MiLO is one of the only groups on campus to bring together students, professors and local improvisers. Its live performances are synchronized with intriguing background animations and graphics.