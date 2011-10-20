Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival

For the 24th year in a row, UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts brings international LGBT cinema to the city. Through Sunday, Oct. 23, UWM's Union Theatre and the Oriental Theatre will again host Milwaukee's LGBT Film/Video Festival. The United Kingdom's Andrew Haigh opens the festival with his film Weekend , an emotional narrative about a man grappling with the loneliness of everyday life. That drama will be followed by a slew of other thought-provoking films by renowned directors hailing from as far as Israel, India and Italy. About a third of the screenings are free, or free with food donations. The festivities continue after the final showings of the first two days, with after-parties at Beans & Barley on Thursday and Art Bar on Friday.