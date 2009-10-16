For the 22nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film presents the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. For 11 consecutive days through Oct. 25, the festival will screen features, documentaries and shorts that include Midwest premieres, restored works and several programs dedicated to the experimental video of a certain artist whose fame has endured well beyond his allotted 15 minutesAndy Warhol. Tonight the festival presents three films: An Englishman in New York , at 5 p.m., Prodigal Sons , at 7 p.m., and We are the Mods , at 9 p.m.