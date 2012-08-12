Three months ago, the Milwaukee Marketplace was started as a way to soften the blow of the current economy on Milwaukeeans. The Marketplace combines a flea market, farmers' market, rummage sale and antique show, acting as a venue for locals to buy and sell their wares at low, fair prices. Household goods, electronics, arts and crafts, collectibles and fresh produce are among the items requested and offered. The event welcomes small-business owners, farmers, entrepreneurs and those simply looking to clean out their house and make some extra money. The Milwaukee Marketplace will be open two days each month through November.