The Milwaukee Masterpiece is a car show that strives for something more sophisticated than the usual hodgepodge of pinstripes, product placements, B-list NASCAR drivers and a car dubiously claiming to be the original Batmobile. Instead, the Milwaukee Masterpiece celebrates the automobile as a piece of art, documenting the history and evolution of the car with more than 150 rare and extravagant vehicles drawn from all over the country, including historic Bentleys, Vespas and Duesenbergs. (Also Aug. 23.)