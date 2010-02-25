Milwaukee Music Awards Party

Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announces the winners of its 3rd annual Milwaukee Music Awards on air this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., then celebrates with an 8 p.m. party at Whiskey Bar, which will include performances from some of the local artists the station champions, including The Championship, Prophetic, The Subcontinentals, The Jeanna Salzer Trio and The Reckless Hearts. Before the party, the station will also hold a 6 p.m. networking event for local musicians, who are invited to share CDs and meet with talent buyers from the Pabst Theater Foundation and Summerfest.