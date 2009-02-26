The Milwaukee Music Awards

Since re-launching as RadioMilwaukee two years ago, WYMS 88.9 has made a concerted effort to advance Milwaukee musicnot by opening its doors to all local artists, but by showcasing the work of a chosen few, granting them the constant exposure that the average Milwaukee band could have only dreamed about a half-decade ago. Much like the list of performers at tonight’s concert for RadioMilwaukee’s Second Annual Milwaukee Music AwardsFever Marlene, Quinn Scharber and the…, Figureheads, Codebreaker and Kid Millionsthe list of nominees skews heavily toward the station’s own playlist.