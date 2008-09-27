The Milwaukee Noise Fest wraps up its ear-melting three-day run at the Borg Ward tonight, with one final packed bill of experimental music, and also one of the festival’s biggest highlights: a reunion performance from Boy Dirt Car, an industrial noise band that first formed in 1981. The band shared members with Milwaukee punk legends Die Kreuzen, and played gigs with Sonic Youth and Einsterzende Neubauten. They broke up in 1988, but re-formed to record an album last year. The noise begins tonight at 7 p.m.