Break out your headphones, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Starting at 7 p.m., nine acts will hit pitches and decibels you never thought possible: Captivity, Nummy, Pus-Drainer, Anvil Dome, Cannibinol Synapse, Pataphor, Lucky Bone, Toad Throat, Scrap Matter. No, we haven’t heard of most of these acts either, but that’s the appeal of an event like this; it’s an introduction to an outsider genre that doesn’t always offer many easy gateways.