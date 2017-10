The 2009 Milwaukee Noise Fest continues its three-day run at the Borg Ward tonight with an overflowing lineup that includes: Hal Rammel and Jim Schoenecker, Sigulda, xALLxFORxTHISx, Ice Volt, Kruse, Porcelain Dorsal Fin, theducobserved, Owlscry, Disthroned Agony, Gnawed and Blessed Sacrifist. No, we haven’t heard of most of these acts either, but that’s the appeal of an event like this; it’s an introduction to an art form that doesn’t always offer many easy gateways.