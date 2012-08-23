Milwaukee's noise scene remains one of its most marginalizedtry booking a noise show at most clubs or bars and see what kind of response you get from the ownerbut once a year it gets its due at the annual Milwaukee Noise Fest. Now in its seventh year, the three-day bill at the all-ages Borg Ward will feature ambient-, drone- and feedback-based acts from all over the country, as well as nearly every major player from Milwaukee's tightknit noise community, including Steve Nelson-Raney, Chris Burns and Amanda Schoofs, performing as a trio, and percussion innovator Jon Mueller. Festival curator Peter J. Woods will perform a Samuel Beckett-inspired set with his An Extremely Loud Silence project. <a href=http://www.facebook.com/events/295243833900969/ >Visit this page</a> for the complete schedule.</a> (Through Saturday, Aug. 25.)