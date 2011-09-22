You think your band has a hard time getting booked? Try being in an experimental noise band—theirs isn't the type of music that bar and venue owners jump at the prospect of hosting. Luckily for these bands, local noise veteran Peter J. Woods has been giving them a showcase of their own for the past six years. This year's three-day Milwaukee Noise Festival features some of the most harsh, abrasive, edgy and just plain difficult acts he could round up, from both Milwaukee and beyond, including Office Park, Plagues, Owlscry, Captivity, Mildew, Climax Denial, Dog Lady, Reptile Worship, Skin Graft and Three Arguments Against the Singularity. (Through Saturday, Sept. 24.)