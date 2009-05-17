Attention sports fans: The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here: It’s time for the Fifth Annual Milwaukee Pugfest. Wait, did we say “sports fans?” We meant to say “tiny, clingy, wrinkly dog fans.” Anyway, the Pugfest runs today beginning with a belly dancer at 10:45 a.m. then a parade of rescue dogs at 11 a.m. The rest of the day’s events include a talent contest, a costume contest, a silent auction andbest of allpug races. We’re serious: They’ll be racing these plump little dudes at 3 p.m.