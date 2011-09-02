Every Labor Day weekend, thousands of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts converge in the city that gave birth to their favorite bike company for the city's largest motorcycle rally, the Milwaukee Rally. Events at this year's three-day gathering include live music from Metal Men, Chasin' Mason, Southern Impact and Sucker Punch Sally, an exhibit of rare cycles and custom equipment, a wet T-shirt contest and female mud wrestling pit, and an attempt to build the world's largest beer bong. Close your windows if you live near a Harley-Davidson dealership, the Harley-Davidson Museum or the Wisconsin State Fair grounds, because it's going to be loud this weekend.