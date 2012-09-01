Close your windows if you live near a Harley-Davidson dealership or the Harley-Davidson Museum, because it's going to be loud: Every Labor Day weekend, thousands of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts converge on the city that gave birth to their favorite bike company for the city's largest motorcycle gathering, the Milwaukee Rally. Events at this year's five-day blowout include live music, a custom bike show, street parties, new bike previews, factory tours, stunt shows and a tattoo contest. For a complete lineup, visit milwaukeerally.com. (Through Monday, Sept. 3.)