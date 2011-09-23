Milwaukee's Annual Fashion Show returns for a second year to the RedLine Community Art Studio with a new feature: a Recycled Runway Fashion Design Contest that marries innovation and conscientiousness. The designs of Bruce Paul Goodman, Simon Oliver, Minoan Intimate Apparel and more will be showcased, as will those of up-and-coming designers working from recycled or repurposed material. There will also be hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar. Proceeds for this fund-raiser go toward the educational programs at RedLine.