Milwaukee Beer Week continues tonight with Milwaukee’s Taste of Great Brewers, a large beer tasting at the Harley-Davidson Museum featuring over 200 different brews from around the world. Among the contributing brewing companies are Keweenaw, Spaten, Ommegang, Southern Tier, Weyerbacher, Orval, Warsteiner, Victory, Tommyknocker, Rogue, Redbridge, Lagunitas, Duvel and Franziskaner. Wisconsin breweries like New Glarus and Central Waters will be well represented as well. Tickets to the tasting, which runs until 8 p.m., are $25.