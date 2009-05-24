Milwaukee’s Most Wanted Jamfest 2009

Milwaukee’s north-side rap scene has flourished in recent years, albeit largely below the radar. A super-sized bill at the Miramar Theatre tonight gives the spotlight to a generous sampling of Milwaukee’s talent, including Ray Rizzy, MME, Ray Nitti, Yung Legen, Jim Wes, Flawless Tae, Big Tae, Lump G, Baby Drew, Lil Gucci, Da Wizard, 26 Phat, Kid Vicious, Un’Yon Entertainment and many more. The biggest name on the bill may be Coo Coo Cal, the Milwaukee rapper who scored a major national hit at the start of the decade with “In My Projects.”