More than a dozen out-of-state comedy troupes descend upon the city this weekend as part of the Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival, which begins tonight at the Off-Broadway Theatre with a 7:30 performance featuring Milwaukee’s Track Jacket Revue and Chicago troupes 96D, The Union and Size Eight. The festival also features a video comedy showcase and, on the weekends, an improv jam that pairs members of different comedy troupes together.