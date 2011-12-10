Milwaukee Symphony Plays The Music of Led Zeppelin

Following its past successes covering the likes of Pink Floyd, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will again display its versatility by playing the music of Led Zeppelin, including the entirety of the hard-rock group's self-titled fourth album. Backed by the live orchestra, vocalist/guitarist Randy Jackson, electric violinist Allegra and conductor/arranger Brent Havens, the orchestra will create exquisite renderings of the band's most iconic songs, complete with dueling strings and powerhouse vocals worthy of Robert Plant himself.