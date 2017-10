A collusion of local punk rock and metal acts including Worst Case Scenario, The Slutty Squirrels and Shielded By Shadows and 11 other genre-related artists will share tonight's Milwaukee Throwdown bill The Rave. Milwaukee-based group This Ship Will Sink incorporates more of an electronic sound to their dynamic hardcore, while For The Win deviates from the event's formula to provide industrial rock tinted with unexpected blues accents.