UWM students kick off their four-day, multi-venue Milwaukee Underground Film Festival tonight with a 7 p.m. screening in the Union Theatre. Patrons can expect to see… well, that’s a surprise, since the curators haven’t announced a formal schedule, but whatever screens, it’s a safe bet that it will be a little weird, a little confounding and, perhaps, a little controversial. The price is certainly right for this first nightadmission is free.