Detroit’s Major Indoor Soccer Team, the Detroit Ignition, was only formed two years ago, in time for the 2006-2007 season. That means there’s a chancehowever slightthat the team was named for the amazing 2003 R. Kelly hit. Today at 2 p.m., the Ignition will take on the Milwaukee Wave (a team founded all the way back in pre-R. Kelly days of 1984) at the U.S. Cellular Arena.