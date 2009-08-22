The Milwaukee Wine Festival returns for its second year to the neatly manicured lawn of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Once again there will be music, seminars, demonstrations and more than 150 fine wines available to sample. Kil@wat, the Mason Street Grill and the Capital Grille will be among the restaurants providing food, and beer lovers will be able to enjoy their beverage of choice at the Blue Moon Beer Garden. Tickets are $30 (or $20 in advance) and include a book for 10 tasting tickets, each good for a 1-ounce pour.