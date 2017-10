The Internet has done little to curb zine culture. As long as there is paper, there will always be writers, music fans, artists and cartoonists eager to self-publish their works. Dozens of such zinemakers will be displaying and selling their work at the fourth annual Milwaukee Zine Fest, a free event at the Polish Falcon, 801 E. Clarke St., while the Cream City Collectives, across the street at 732 E. Clarke St., hosts a number of zine-related workshops throughout the day.