Minus the Bear w/ Tim Kasher

With their twisty, tangled guitars and number-crunching chord changes, Minus the Bear sounds increasingly disconnected from a greater indie-rock scene that now prefers cute-overload pop or tranquilized, NPR-friendly troubadours, but that’s part of their growing appeal. Of course, it also helps that this Seattle group has honed its craft over recent albums and EPs, moving from the calculated stiffness of early releases toward warmer, sweeter songs. Their latest album, Omni , also introduces new synthesizer and drum-machine textures to their mix. The band shares this current tour with Cursive frontman Tim Kasher, who this fall released his first solo record.