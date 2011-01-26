Miranda Cosgrove w/ Greyson Michael Chance

Building on the success of Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers, Disney expanded its teen-pop empire with Miranda Cosgrove, the School of Rock tot who went on to star in the mouse’s hit teen sitcom “iCarly.” Last spring Cosgrove released her debut album, Sparks Fly , a saccharine half-hour of flighty dance-pop that tames Ke$ha’s valley-girl assault for a younger audience. The 17-year-old shares the bill with YouTube sensation Greyson Michael Chance, a 13-year-old singer/pianist who is being primed as the next Justin Bieber after turning heads with a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.”