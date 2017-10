In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Carlo Goldoni’s romantic eighteenth-century farce Mirandolina, which continues its tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance, Mirandolina is a popular inn-keeper beautiful enough to have her pick of men, yet she can’t help but fall for the one man in town who is an unapologetic misogynist. In a classic battle of the sexes, she pursues him to see if she can’t change his mind about the fairer gender.