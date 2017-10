A guest spot from Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump helped call attention to Mirrors, the 2006 album from the Milwaukee-area metalcore band Misery Signals, and strong reviews from punk zines further fanned the album’s flames. Misery Signals offered their follow-up in 2008, Controller, an even heavier, more technical album that made more time for Tool-esque prog-metal flourishes and the versatile growl of singer Karl Schubach.