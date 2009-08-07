The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt

In a feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and David Gilmour, The Misfits’ founding members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only have been battling over songwriting credits and royalties for years. With Danzig long gone, bassist Only now fronts a new version of the band, backed by guitarist Dez Cadena and drummer Robo, who both used to play with Black Flag. Though The Misfits trended toward a more cartoonish, heavy-metal sound in the 1990s, these Black Flag alums have helped push the band back closer to its punk roots.