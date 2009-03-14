Missy Higgins w/ Justin Nozuka

Like so many other adult-contemporary artists to have their music played on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Australian singer Missy Higgins writes sweet songs about sour relationships. More so than most Starbucks-friendly songwriters of her ilk, she understands the importance of television exposure. Her recent single “Where I Stood” has appeared on no less than seven programs, including “The Hills” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Higgins co-headlines this bill with Justin Nozuka, a Canadian folk-popper whose songs are so saccharine they make James Blunt seem like an outlaw country singer by comparison.