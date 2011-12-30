The Mistreaters w/ Guilty Pleasures, Catholic Boys and Static Eyes

Personal space at the Cactus Club should be at a premium tonight as boozy garage-punk heroes The Mistreaters end their long run with one last show, in conjunction with a new double-LP singles collection on Dusty Medical Records. This bill pairs the departing group with contemporaries from the turn-of-the-century garage scene, Guilty Pleasures, the Illinois outfit whose members went on to play in The Ponys and Hot Machines; they also have a new release out on Dusty Medical, <I>Summer Strange</i>, an LP they recorded in 2000 which has sat unreleased until now. The similarly reunited spaz-garage band Catholic Boys and local rock 'n' rollers Static Eyes round out the bill. <P>