Shortly after the very first motion-picture film was created, the modest British film company Mitchell & Kenyon began filming documentaries capturing every day life. Many of these movies were forgotten for decades, until the film spools were discoveredas so many forgotten relics often arein an old basement. Since this 1994 discovery, much of this historical footage and been preserved, transferred and re-examined. Tonight the UWM Union Theatre screens a collection of these short films focused on life in Ireland in the early 1900s called “Mitchell & Kenyon in Ireland.” These silent films will be accompanied by live music.