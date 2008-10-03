At the time it was a blow for many Beastie Boys fans when the rap group dropped their loyal, longtime turntablist DJ Hurricane in favor of fresh blood for 1998’s Hello Nasty, but the group’s new recruit, DMC World DJ Championships winner Mix Master Mike, quickly became an integral part of the Beastie’s turn-of-the-century formula. That he shared their love of old-school breaks and the wah-wah pedal certainly helped him fit in more easily. Between the Beastie Boys’ increasingly infrequent tours and recording sessions, Mix Master Mike plays club dates, impressing the crowd with his flashy turntable tricks and, of course, his celebrity. He plays tonight as part of Cans’ fourth anniversary celebration, which begins at 7 p.m.