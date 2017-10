The basic $75 cover to this blowout includes an open bar until 1 a.m., free Miller beer until 2 a.m., free gated overnight parking, midnight and 2 a.m. champagne toasts and complimentary 1 a.m. appetizers. The lineup is one of the night’s biggest, and includes DJ Madhatter, DJ Fortune, MC Oneself, Marc Ballini, a video DJ, and go-go and hip-hop dancers. Latecomers can creep in after 1 a.m. for $10.