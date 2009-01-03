MNDR feat. Juiceboxxx

Now that he’s of legal drinking age and doesn’t need a parent to drive him to his shows, Juiceboxxx has evolved beyond his early teenage, suburban geek-rap shtick and carved out a more sustainable niche in the indie electro-dance scene, where he’s amused crowds with his adenoidal screeds and his manically enthusiastic shows while aligning himself with like-minded friends on the trendy IHEARTCOMIX record label. Tonight Juiceboxxx plays impresario, manning the decks at a 9 p.m. bill at Mad Planet featuring MNDR, a Californian one-woman dance party with a similar fetish for budget beats.