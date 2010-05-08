Who knew Mo’Nique could act? Before last year, the plus-sized comedienne was best known for starring in the “Moesha” spinoff “The Parkers” and appearing in films like Soul Plane and Phat Girlz . While she brought an affable, larger-than-life energy to those roles, nothing prepared critics for her ferocious dramatic turn as a physically and emotionally abusive mother in last year’s Precious . The performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as a storage locker’s worth of other acting trophies and no doubt plenty of film offers, but the actress isn’t planning on giving up her comedy career. She brings her bawdy routine to the Milwaukee Theatre tonight as part of her “Spread the Love” comedy tour, which also features fellow BET late-night talk-show host and comedian Rodney Perry, stand-up comic Tone-X and DJ Ant.