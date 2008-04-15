Using loads of found footageas well as creating some of his own new footage on the cheapexperimental filmmaker Craig Baldwin created an epic visual collage/mind-trip for his latest project, Mock Up on Mu, an oddball science fiction/western/outer space fantasy loosely based on historic events. The film screens for free tonight at 7 p.m. at the UWM Union Theatre along with some of Baldwin’s short works. If you wonder what any of them mean, you can easily find out by asking Baldwin yourself. He’ll be there for a Q&A session after the screening.