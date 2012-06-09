Modern Echo w/ Clock a Clay and Lucrezio

Though the band is still in the early stages of its career, Milwaukee's melodic hard-rock outfit Modern Echo has a sound that strives for stadiums. Jonathan Schweiger's voice soars among heavy drums and distorted, warp-speed guitar solos. Modern Echo's unexpected chord progressions, tempo shifts and occasional key changes create a level of dynamics that sets them apart from the likes of recycled rock groups. The band recently released its first full-length album, <i>Spirit in the Machine</i>, which it spent two years writing and perfecting. The album was recorded by Skillet guitarist Ben Kasica at his studio, Skies Fall.